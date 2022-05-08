Obituary – Ted Myers Beckstead

Peacefully at the Wellington House Retirement Home on Thursday, May 5, 2022 with his loving family by his side. Ted Beckstead formerly of Cardinal and Iroquois at the age of 101. Dearly beloved husband of the late Jessie McIntosh. Loving father of Gail and her husband Dick Turner of Mallorytown, June Beckstead of Prescott and Jack and his wife Evelyn of Johnstown. Predeceased by his parents John and Mary Beckstead, his brothers Ron and Fred and by his sisters Gwenneth, Lorraine, June and a granddaughter Jessica. Dear grandfather of Jenny, Bradley, Lee (Holly), Jessica (Yuri), Ashley (Michael) and 11 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will take place at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston on Wednesday 11, May at 2pm. Donations to Wellington House Nursing Home (in the Memo please add Activity Fund). If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Wellington House for the wonderful care they gave Ted. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

