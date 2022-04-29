Obituary – Kem “Boo” Cass

Suddenly at home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Kem Cass of Iroquois, age 60. Loving husband of Jennifer Cass (nee Barkley). Dear father of Christopher Cass (Danielle) of Kingston and Josh Cass (Stacey Hamilton) of Chesterville. Beloved son of Joe and Dianne Cass of Chesterville. Dear brother of Jaime Cass-Moore of Kemptville and Kelly Williams (Terry) of Chesterville. Dear son-in-law of Francis “Butch” Barkley (Judy) of Chesterville. Kem will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Willow and Colton. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville, on Wednesday May 4th at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Royal Canadian Legion in Chesterville. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

