Obituary – Percy Salmon

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Friday, April 29, 2022, Percy Salmon of Morrisburg, age 81. Loving husband of Marilyn Salmon (nee Shaver). Loving father of Nicole Salmon of Australia. Dear brother of Kaye Hanson (Foster) of Oshawa, Roger Salmon (June) of Chesterville and Wayne Salmon (Bessie) of Gallingertown. Percy will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Bailey and Bria. He was predeceased by his son Chris Salmon, his parents Jay and Bessie Salmon, his sister Ellen Schatch and his brother Willis Salmon. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg on Thursday, May 5th at 2 p.m. followed by a reception at the McIntosh Country Inn. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



