Obituary – Amanda Sneath

(August 13, 1981 – April 27, 2022) Tragically at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, as the result of a motor vehicle accident, on Tuesday, April 27, 2022, Amanda Sneath (nee Thompson) of Williamsburg, age 40. Loving wife of Eric Sneath. Loving mother of Ashlyn, Charles, Everett and Grantley. Beloved daughter of Randall and Patricia Thompson of Cornwall. Dear sister of Edward Thompson (Rio) of Winnipeg. Dear daughter-in-law of Buster and Edith Sneath of Froatburn. Dear sister-in-law of Cheryl Sneath of Douglas. Dear aunt of Noah and Raya Thompson.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held. Donations to an education fund for Amanda’s children would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Please make cheque payable to Eric Sneath and mail it to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Box 40 Williamsburg, ON, K0C 2H0. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

