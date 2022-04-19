Obituary – Barbara Welsh

Peacefully following a brief illness at the Chartwell Hartford Retirement Residence in Morrisburg on Saturday, April 16, 2022, Barbara Welsh (nee Roberts), age 91.

She is survived by her daughters Susan (Don) of Morrisburg and Helen (Alan) of Knebworth, England. She was predeceased by her husband Alexander and her brother Baden.

Barbara lived in Morrisburg for many years, after first retiring to Ottawa. She loved animals and birds and her garden, which was much admired. She adopted many cats and dogs over the years, especially older pets with health issues. Her two remaining adoptees have found loving homes with local families.

Barbara traveled extensively as a young woman, and, after bringing up her family, went back to work as a medical secretary in England.

Her daughters wish to thank the Morrisburg community for taking her into their hearts, and especially to the staff and residents of the Chartwell Hartford Retirement Residence for all their loving care.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Barbara wished to be cremated and her remains returned to England.

Please make any donations to Doctors Without Borders, WDMH or any local animal charity. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

“Glad did I live and gladly die, And I laid me down with a will.”

