Obituary – Rodney Webb

Entered into rest at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Easter Sunday April 17, 2022, Rodney Webb of Iroquois, age 78. Father of Randy Webb, Jeffery Webb (Sylvie), Kelly Lepage (Derek) and Rebecca Webb, all of Cornwall. He is survived by his brother David Webb (Sherry) and his step-brother Dexter Thoms. He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Jean Webb (nee O’Dell) and his brother Garry Webb. He will be fondly remembered by his Seaway friends Ron Beaupre and Terry Beahan. Rodney was the school crossing guard at Iroquois Public School of many years.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. A private inurnment will be held at the Iroquois Point Columbarium Garden. Binoculars will no longer be required for Rodney to watch the ships enter and exit the Iroquois Locks. Donations to Iroquois Public School, Box 9 Iroquois, K0E 1K0, to support students in need, would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

“Rest in Peace Rodney”

