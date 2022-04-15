Suddenly at home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Robert “Rapper” Reynolds of Morrisburg, age 62. Loving husband of Wanda Boulerice for 40 years. Loving father of Bret and Drew Reynolds. Dear brother of Jeff Reynolds of Morrisburg. He was predeceased by his parents Allard and Margaret Reynolds (nee Woodrow). He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

