Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday March 4, 2022, Brian Whitteker of Williamsburg, age 70. Loving husband of Jeannie Whitteker (nee Smith). Loving father of Lauren Whitteker of Williamsburg and Julie Montgomery (Roland Amell) of Williamsburg. Beloved son of Audrey and the late Johnny Whitteker. Dear brother of Brenda Whitteker of Williamsburg, Betty Lussier (Terry) of Ottawa, Bruce Whitteker (Sharon) of Williamsburg, Berneice Whitteker (Dennis Spence) of Brockville and Barry Whitteker (Beverly) of Prince George, Virginia. Dear brother-in-law of Heather Whitteker of Iroquois. Brian will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Lyle, Kyle (Shauntal), Matthew (Brittany), Danika and his great-grandchildren Zayden, Ryder and Lakelyn He was predeceased by his step-son Michael Montgomery, his great-granddaughter Maci and his brothers-in-law Glen Whitteker and Douglas Smith. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Course on Tuesday, March 8th from 2-4 p.m. Interment will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to New Union Cemetery or the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

