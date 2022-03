Suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Rejean Girouard of Iroquois at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Betty Girouard of Iroquois.

At Rejean’s request there will be no Funeral Services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin in Iroquois.

Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

