Pause for cannabis production applications in South Dundas

MORRISBURG – Following voting down two cannabis zoning applications earlier in February, South Dundas has paused the application process for a year.

At its February 28 meeting, South Dundas council passed an interim control bylaw, which prohibits applications for new cannabis production facilities, or expansion of existing facilities.

South Dundas updated its zoning bylaws a year ago to include cannabis production facilities. Those changes included setbacks for cannabis production away from other property owners at 300 metres.

Since February 2021, only one proposal received, for a facility on Kirker Road, met the bylaw criteria. Two applications, one on County Road 2 in Riverside Heights, the other on Allison Avenue in Morrisburg, were denied. Both applications had significant opposition from area businesses and residents in addition to setback issues.

The municipality opted to pause applications in order to review the bylaw.

Concerns raised through the public zoning consultation included several sensitive land uses that are not currently in the bylaw. Those include hotels and tourist facilities; open areas like St. Lawrence Parks Commission lands or golf courses; and land uses like Community Living Dundas County offices.

Deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner agreed with the pause saying it was not saying no to business, but that the business model needs to catch up.

“After listening to residents and businesses, this is the best way to go,” said councillor Donald Lewis.

Councillor Archie Mellan agreed saying “this is a good thing to do.”

Mayor Steven Byvelds also supported the interim control bylaw.

“Learning lessons along the way and trying to do things better is what we’re trying to do,” he said.

Councillor Lloyd Wells did not attend the in-person council meeting as he was away on vacation.

The control bylaw cannot be appealed for one year, and council can opt to extend the bylaw by an additional year.

