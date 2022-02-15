Obituary – Harry Francis

Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital Heart Institute on Sunday, February 13, 2022, Harry Francis of Winchester, in his 73rd year. Loving husband of Bonnie Francis (nee Hall). Dear father of Scott Francis of Winchester and Jamie Francis (Julie) of St. Albert. Dear brother of Lila McMillan (late Glen Irven) of Winchester, Marg Shaver (Keith) of Williamsburg, Grace Docksteader (late Glen) of Winchester, Don Francis (late Sally) of Iroquois, Garry Francis (Angie) of South Mountain and Bob Francis (Sheri) of Winchester. Harry will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Hunter, Amber, Jade, Meghann, Emmett, Kaela and Aiden. Dear brother-in-law of Catherine Francis of Morrisburg, Donnie Hall (Joan) of Chesterville, Stephen Hall (Debbie) of Ottawa, Carl Hall (Patti) of Ingleside, Mike Scrbic of Iroquois, Denise Gaines (Richard) of Prescott and Lyn Scrbic of Chesterville. He was predeceased by his parents Clifford and Velma Francis (nee Douglas) and his brother Johnny Francis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

