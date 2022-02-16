This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 16, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Land sale will fill Morrisburg industrial park;
- Restrictions easing sooner, province to end vaccine certificate use;
- Special delivery from MPS;
- Setbacks quash pot plant rezoning applications;
- PCs to pick SDSG candidate March 26;
- Census: South Dundas population grows;
- Marina operations under scrutiny;
- Editorial – Faster growth needed;
- Inferno burn Lions at home 4-1;
- Fitzgeralds to open the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage concert season;
- These stories and more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.