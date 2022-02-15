Obituary – Harry Barclay

Suddenly at home on Thursday, February 10, 2022, Harry Barclay of Glen Stewart, age 84. Loving husband of Audrey Barrington. Loving father of Valerie Barclay of Courtice, Jack Barclay (Pam) of North Augusta and Mark Barclay (Lynn) of Toledo. Harry will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Danielle, Chantelle, Cal, Kyle, Kristen and John. He was predeceased by his son Joe, his sisters Edna Baker, Ada Barclay, Ruby Snyder, Teresa Brett and his brothers John, Charlie and Clarke Barclay. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside funeral service will be held in the spring at Knight’s Cemetery in Inkerman. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

