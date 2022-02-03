Obituary – Rev. Eldon F. LeRoy

Peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Rev. Eldon LeRoy of Morrisburg, age 91. Loving husband of Joyce LeRoy (nee McLennan). Loving father of Charlene Printy (John) of Austin, Texas, Jeanine LeRoy (Ian Peer) of London, Paul (Heidi) of Woodstock, Philip of Morrisburg and Stephen (Rowena) of Weymouth, Nova Scotia. Dear brother of Melva Ridgway (late James) of Melbourne, Australia, Verda Pinch (late Robert) of Oakville and Duane (Shirley) of Oakville. Dear brother-in-law of Joanne LeRoy of Brown’s Flat, New Brunswick. Eldon will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Kathleen (Daniel), Emily, Mark, Monika, Olivia, Isaac and his great-grandchildren Haven, Cory and Andrew. Eldon will be fondly remembered by his cousins Michael LeRoy (Fay), Bert McCorriston (Marjorie), Lorna Armstrong (late Barry), Gail Stephenson (Curtiss), Ann Daye (Brian), Lois McCorriston, Harry McCorriston (Eileen), Joy McCorriston (late Lorne), Grace Cox (late John) as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Russell and Florence LeRoy and his brother David.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Brockville Wesleyan Church, 33 Central Avenue West, Brockville on Sunday February 6th from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 pm. Spring interment will be at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to the Silver Lake Wesleyan Camp, the Brockville Wesleyan Church or Community Living Dundas County would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”

Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

