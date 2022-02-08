Obituary – Edward Kelly

Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 5, 2022, surrounded by his family, a cherished friend and his beloved dog Copper, Eddie Kelly of Morrisburg, in his 81st year. Loving husband of Roseann Kelly (nee Stacey) for almost 59 years. Loving father of Wanda Renwick (Bob) of Cornwall. Dear brother of Earl Kelly (late Rose) of Sarnia, Betty McMillan (Lloyd) of Iroquois, Dale Kelly (Pat) of Morrisburg and Wayne Kelly (Marie) of Iroquois. Eddie will be fondly remembered by his granddaughters Sara Renwick, Carrie Renwick (Josh Cotterill) and his great-grandsons Zachary and Nicholas. He was predeceased by his parents Bill and Carrie Kelly (nee Sheets) and his brothers Sterling Kelly (Edna) and Lee Kelly (Gail). He is also survived by nieces and nephews. Eddie will be missed by many friends who he was always willing to help with his kind and generous heart.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to the South Dundas Animal Shelter would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



