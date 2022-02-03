Watchtower demolition being planned

IROQUOIS – The Iroquois Beach will see a $40,000 sewer upgrade this year.

Among the capital projects approved during 2022 budget deliberations is the replacement of the existing holding tank and toilets at the Iroquois beach washroom facility.

The plan is to install a line to an existing sewer main. This will eliminate the need for weekly holding tank pumping which has been costing the municipality upwards of $5,000 per year.

This is not the only municipally owned facility in Iroquois approved for upgrades during 2022 budget deliberations.

The Carman House Museum will see repairs to its deteriorating front porch.

The Iroquois Civic Centre will see some minor repairs and new paint and a consultant will be retained to complete design work for the planned demolition of the old fire watchtower.

Staff are recommending the demolition of the tower since it is not used and is in need of much repair.

Similarly, the existing naval flagpole in front of the Iroquois plaza will also be removed because of its deteriorating condition. The plan is to install two new standard flag poles in that location.

