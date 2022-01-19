This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 19, 2022

January 19, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Deliberation of 2022 South Dundas budget now underway;
  • Appeal withdrawn, sign to be removed;
  • Attendance up for Alight at Night;
  • Hospitalizations continue to increase;
  • Morrisburg roundabout crosswalks remaining closed until spring;
  • Council cuts ties with Service Line Warranties;
  • Editorial: Just get it done;
  • Your letters to the Editor;
  • Draft approval for SDWDC subdivision plan;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.