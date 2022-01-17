Cancellations ahead of the storm

MORRISBURG – In anticipation of the forecast storm to hit the region overnight Sunday night, school buses for all English-language school boards are cancelled for Monday (January 17). Schools will remain open.

School buses for the two French-language school boards have not yet been cancelled.

Additionally, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit has cancelled planned COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Casselman, Rockland, and Winchester for January 17. The health unit advised that its staff will contact people who had appointments for Monday to reschedule within the next seven-to-10 days.

Editor’s Note – This story will be updated as more closures and cancellations are announced.

