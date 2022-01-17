Obituary – Karl Kirkwood

Peacefully passed at the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, January 15, 2022, Karl Kirkwood of Hanesville, age 72. Loving husband of Noella Kirkwood (nee Bourgeois). Loving father of Roger Kirkwood (France) of Iroquois, Carole Holmes (Wayne) of Maitland and Darryl Kirkwood (Dani) of Kitchener. Dear brother of Doris Burn of Kirkland Lake. Karl will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Nathan Holmes, Paige Kirkwood, Christel Fredette (Ian Piercy-Douillard) and Cynthia Clairoux (Philippe). He was predeceased by his brother Bert. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

