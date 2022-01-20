Obituary – Norma Hutt

Peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge Nursing Home in Brockville on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, Norma Hutt (nee McKercher), formerly of Morrisburg and Winchester, age 91. Loving and cherished mother of Wayne Hutt (Vicki Boivin) of Morrisburg, Dale Hutt (Nancy) of Chesterville and Faye Baker (Garth) of Riverside Heights. Norma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jennifer Elson (Mark), Kirk Hutt, Korrine Hutt-Acres (Darryl) and her great-grandchildren Ben Collins, Nate Elson, Kyler and Kohen Hutt, Emma and Ava Acres. Dear friend of Rosemary Laurin. Norma was predeceased by her parents Willis and Ida McKercher, her former husband Norbert Hutt, her partner of 30 years Keith Russell, her sister Winnie Rushton and her brother Wayne McKercher. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Norma’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

