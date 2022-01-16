Heavy snowfall forecast for Monday

MORRISBURG – Enjoy the sunshine today and get that snow shovel ready, as a major snow storm is expected to arrive overnight.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Eastern Ontario – including South Dundas.

Snow is expected to begin falling after sunset tonight (January 16) as a low-pressure system tracks through the region bringing with it significant snowfall. The storm will continue all day Monday and taper off late Monday evening (January 17).

The agency forecasts between 25 and 40 centimetres (10-16 inches) of snow to fall, with the heaviest snowfall expected Monday morning at a rate of two-to-five centimetres per hour (one-to-two inches).

Expect a snow day at local schools, which were scheduled to return to in-person learning Monday. EC says to plan ahead for morning commutes due to poor driving conditions, or delay non-essential travel.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of minus-11 Celsius today, and warm to minus-4 Celsius by tomorrow.

