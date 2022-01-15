Obituary – Audrey Lewis

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, January 14, 2022, Audrey Lewis of Morrisburg, age 90. Dear aunt of Orval Millward (Arlene) of Morrisburg and David Millward (Jane) of Williamsburg. Audrey will be fondly remembered by her niece Meagan Millward, her nephews Ian Millward (Brenda) and Eric Millward (Wendy), her great-niece Madisyn Morrison and her great-nephews Jaiden Morrison, Michael Millward and William Millward. She was predeceased by her parents Richard “Dick” and Anne Lewis (nee Williams), her sister Mona Millward and her infant brother Ieaun Lewis.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Anglican Parish of South Dundas would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

