Obituary – Angela Hill

Peacefully following a courageous battle with cancer at the Ottawa General Hospital on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Angela Hill of Morrisburg, age 54. Beloved daughter of Connie Hill of Morrisburg and the late Alfred Hill. Angela is survived by her daughter Toshena Hill of Cornwall, her chosen son Tarrin Marshall of Morrisburg, her brother Adam Hill (Debbie) of Williamsburg, her grandchildren Ryler and Kaydence, her niece Michelle and her nephews Corey and Cody. Angela is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Interment of Cremated Remains

St. John’s Anglican Cemetery, Iroquois

