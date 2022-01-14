Obituary – Dorothy Markell

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, Dorothy Markell (nee Farmer) of Morrisburg, age 65. Beloved wife of the late David Markell and the late Edmund Seeley. Loving mother of Edmund Seeley (Cathy) of Morrisburg, Mike Seeley of Morrisburg and Brenda Seeley of Cardinal. Dear sister of Linda Farmer of Sudbury and Laura Farmer of Cardinal. Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her granddaughters Amber and Kelly Seeley and her great-granddaughters Emma and Lizzy. She was predeceased by her sisters Vicki Coville and Gloria Farmer. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Interment of Cremated Remains

St. Paul’s Anglican Cemetery, Cardinal

