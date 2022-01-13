Mustard’s Variety hands over its 10th $1,000 community donation

IROQUOIS – The customers of Mustard’s Variety are always generous with their spare change and store owner Jim Mustard always finds a way to ensure that spare change benefits important community charities.

Every time the change collection jar at the cash register accumulates $1,000 he donates it to a charity of choice.

Last week the latest $1,000 was handed over to the J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services in Williamsburg. “Thank you for being there for our seniors,” said Mustard when making the donation.

Joanna Toonders, operations assistant at J.W MacIntosh Community Support Services offered a sincere thanks to Mustard’s Variety and its customers for this generous donation which will be put to good use helping with services like Meals on Wheels and client fees.

Mustard added that this donation and the others made over the years are made possible from the amazing generosity of the customers who put their change and many times additional money into the collection jars.

“This is our 10th $1,000 donation, and a feel-good moment,” said Mustard.

Over the years numerous organizations have received $1,000 donations including: Naomi’s Family Resource Centre, Calen Laberge, Dundas County Hospice, Brody Froats, Make-a-Wish Eastern Ontario Canada, Canadian Mental Health Association, SPCA of Leeds/Grenville/SDG, First Responders United, Iroquois-Matilda Lions Club.

Mustard’s have already started collecting for their next charity of choice – Seaway Valley Crimestoppers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



