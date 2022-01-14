Obituary – Norma McMillan

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday January 11, 2022, Norma McMillan (nee Shaver) of Morrisburg, age 75. Loving wife of Stephen McMillan. Loving mother of Doug (April) of Dunbar and Troy (Tracy) of Williamsburg. Dear sister of Danny Shaver of Iroquois. Norma will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Stacey, Courtney, Kayla, Jessie, Lauryn and her great-grandson Nathan. She was predeceased by her parents Dwayne and Gladys Shaver (nee Hall) and her brothers Larry and Tim Shaver. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Norma had the opportunity to sing on stage with Bluegrass bands from Toronto to Pennsylvania. She has been told many times that “she had the voice of an angel”.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Norma’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Grantley Cemetery or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Grantley Cemetery, Chesterville

