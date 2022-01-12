This week’s headlines in The Leader – January 12, 2022

January 12, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Mustard’s Variety hands over its 10th $1,000 community donation;
  • Now is the time to talk about recreation;
  • House prices increase nearly 24 per cent;
  • Students to return to school Jan. 17;
  • Morrisburg outdoor rink in need of volunteers;
  • Second round of school vaccination clinics set;
  • Iroquois man remains in jail;
  • New bridge discussed: Is Taylor Road getting a Cadillac?
  • Editorial: Tsunami warnings ignored;
  • Stolen OC Transpo van stopped in Morrisburg;
  • Junior and minor hockey updates as the season break continues;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.