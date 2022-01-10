Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, Jean Shaver (nee Ridsdale) of Iroquois, age 88. Dearly beloved wife of the late Lee Shaver. Loving mother of Sandra Lee (Roger) Johnston, Mike (Debbie), David (Rebecca Comfort) and Mark, all of Iroquois. Predeceased by her son Steven, her sisters Eileen Davies and Lea Millard and her brothers Joe and Lewis Ridsdale. Jean will be sadly missed by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

St. John’s Anglican Cemetery, Iroquois

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



