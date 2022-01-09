Obituary – Gerrit Westervelt

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Friday, January 7, 2022, Gerrit Westervelt of Brinston, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Johanna Westervelt (nee Geurkink). Dear father of Evelyn VanStarkenburg (Gerald) of Pembroke, Margaret Westervelt of Brinston, John (Jana) of Brinston, Martin (Trudy) of Brinston and Calvin (Sheila) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dear father-in-law of Pam Westervelt of Brinston. Dear brother of Riek Heinen (late John) of Grimsby and Bertha Heinen (late Bennie) of Holland. Dear brother-in-law of Riek Westervelt of Holland and John Geurkink (late Coral) of Iroquois. He was predeceased by his son Gerald, his grandsons Christian Henry and Bryce Justin, his sister Gerrie Ebbers, his brothers Johan, Jan, Henry and Bertus and his in-laws Arie Geurkink (Janny), Henry Geurkink (Jessie) and Grace Kolff (James). Gerrit will be fondly remembered by 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral service will be held at the Williamsburg Christian Reformed Church on Friday January 14th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association of Canada would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

