Obituary – Ida Olson

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Ida Olson (nee Potterton) of Morrisburg, age 102. Beloved wife of the late Fred Olson. Loving mother of Peter Olson (Carole) of Ottawa, Debbie LaChapelle (Brian) of Morrisburg, Douglas Olson (Joanne) of Stittsville, Norman Olson (Debbie) of Orleans, Valerie Lavigueur (Ron) of Embrun and Laurie Blois (Chris) of Ottawa. Ida will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Brenda, Bonnie, Steven, Michael (Joan), Christina, Kevin (Christiane), Jody (Nicolas), Jeffery, Kyle (Jessica), Shannon (Martin), Sarah, Erin, Amanda (Dave), Matthew, Andrew, Ryan (Chelsea) and several great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Doris Woolford. Ida was predeceased by her sons Fred, Ken, Bob and David Olson, her sisters Evelyn, Kay, Amy, Eileen, and her brothers Bruce, Ken and David Potterton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held in the spring at Pinecrest Cemetery in Ottawa. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



