Obituary – Suzanne Guilboard

Peacefully at home following a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving children Linda and Jamie by her side, on Sunday, January 2022, Suzanne Guilboard (nee Mathieu) of Morrisburg, age 80. She was very happily married to her husband of 50 years Larry Guilboard who predeceased her in 2014. He and her children were what she prided herself in and what she enjoyed most in this world. She is survived by a sister she adored Diane (Jean-Paul Oullette), her brother Jacques Mathieu (Jocelyne), her sisters-in-law Barbara Fortin and Lise Ruel, her brothers-in-law Tom Guilboard and Chris Walsh, her goddaughter Helene who she cherished so much, her fur babies, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Michel Mathieu, her sister-in-law Judy Guilboard and her brother-in-law Rollie Fortin. She will be sadly missed for the love and joy she spread so easily, for her smile and infectious laughter as well as her generosity to all that crossed her path. It’s without a doubt that the “Pearly Gates” were wide open for Suzanne. Suzanne was one of the pioneers who fought diligently to establish the dog park in Morrisburg which is now enjoyed by so many.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held in the spring. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

