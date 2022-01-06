Obituary – Ronald Adair

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, on Monday, January 3, 2022. Ron Adair of Iroquois at the age of 81. Dearly beloved husband of Bonnie Adair (nee Smith). Loving father of Meridee Adair, Robin Adair, Rondalyn Adair, Kendra Adair all of Iroquois and Hali Adair of Walkerton. Dear brother of Gary (Lynn) Adair and Herbert (Colleen) Adair. Predeceased by his brother Jene Adair. Cherished Poppa of Reagan, Terran, Riley and Avery. Survived by his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Sandra and Max Wagner, Sharon and Dan Christian, Cheryl Smith, and Shelley Smith. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside service will be held at the South Gower Cemetery, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:30 am. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

