South Dundas’ minor hockey teams doing well before the break

SOUTH DUNDAS – The 2021-22 minor hockey season is on hold temporarily due to the current COVID-19 related shut down that began January 5. The season has been on hiatus since just before the planned Christmas break.

This season saw players return to a regular format of play after the 2020-21 season had no league play.

The South Dundas Lions are finding success on the ice in the various Upper Canada Minor Hockey League levels this season.

“We are incredibly proud of all the South Dundas teams,” South Dundas Minor Hockey Association President Joyce Latulippe told The Leader. “Our Lions have dealt with adversity in the COVID-19 world and been great teammates as families and teams have worked through contact tracing and isolation.”

She explained that last year, the SDMHA asked the coaches to provide development programming at all levels as best as the association could do, bubbled groups for competitive scrimmages in 2020-21.

“The bench staff took this to heart and you can see our players were ready to go when the opportunity for a regular season presented itself,” she said.

In the U11B-House league, the Lions hold the top-two spots in the league. Tied in points, each with an undefeated record of eight wins and zero losses so far this season, the Lions 2 team hold first place – settled by goal differential – over the Lions 1 team. Both teams are only two pointss ahead of the Brockville Braves which have a solid hold on third place.

The U11C-House Lions are in third place in their league with a record of five wins, three losses and one tie. With 11 points, the Lions are one point behind the Kemptville Royals, and eight points behind league-leaders, the Smiths Falls Bears.

South Dundas’ U13B-House Lions sit atop their league with 18 points and have six games in hand over their second place challengers, the North Dundas Demons. The Lions are undefeated with record of nine wins and zero losses. South Dundas’ goaltenders have the second lowest goals allowed record with 29 so far this season, and the team has the highest goal differential of 63.

The Lions’ U13C-House team sit in second place in their league, one point behind the South Grenville Rangers but with two games in hand. South Dundas’ record of eight wins and one tie have the team six points ahead of the Demons. Goaltending and defence are strengths with the team which has allowed only 11 goals this season. The team also leads in goals scored with 71.

The U15B-House Lions are sitting in sixth place in their league with a record of five wins, four losses and two duties. South Dundas has two games in hand and are only three points out of second place. The Leeds Chargers lead that league with a record of nine wins and two ties.

South Dundas’ U18B-Rep team has dropped to fifth place after a three game losing skid before the Christmas Break. The Lions have a record of six wins, five losses and one tie for 12 points in the league. They are four points out behind the Rangers and seven points out of first place. Four points separate first to fourth place in the league, with the undefeated Chargers holding the top spot.

The U18B-House Lions are in the middle of the standings of their league with a record of six wins and seven losses. South Dundas is two points behind the Chargers for third place.

“The SDMHA executive is incredibly proud of our players on and off the ice,” said Latulippe.”

Should the three-week closure of arenas and other indoor recreation spaces not be renewed, area hockey players should be able to return to the ice beginning January 27.

Officials with the UCMHL expressed their disappointment with the delay of season due to public health restrictions but were hopeful that players and families can return to the hockey rink soon.

