Obituary – Donald Liezert

Suddenly at the Brockville General Hospital, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Don Liezert of RR5 Brockville at the age of 77. Dearly beloved husband of Barbara Liezert (nee Throop). Dear brother of Ann (Wayne) Dishaw of Morrisburg, Doug (Cheryl) of Brinston, Deborah (Mike) Shaver of Iroquois, and Dale (Marian) of Brinston. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Alice Liezert. Sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

At Don’s request there will be no Funeral Services. For those wishing donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

