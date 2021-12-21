Obituary – Lee Sullivan

Suddenly at home on Monday, December 20, 2021, Lee Sullivan of Ottawa, age 76. Loving father of David (Jacqueline) of Williamsburg and Matthew (Robyn) of Ottawa. Dear brother of Lorna Sayeau (Greg) of Kemptville. Lee will be fondly remembered by his grandson Seth. He was predeceased by his parents Lyle and Lila Sullivan (nee Merkley) and his brother-in-law Steve “Tub” Sayeau. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, December 23rd from 1 p.m. until time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spring Interment of Cremated Remains

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

