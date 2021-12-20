Obituary – Rebecca Ryan

June 4, 1993 to December 18, 2021

At home, surrounded by her loving family following a short but fierce battle with cancer. Rebecca is the beloved wife of Alexander Whitney, her high-school sweetheart.

Cherished daughter of Valerie (Gill) and Michael Ryan. Sister of Dorianne Powell, Clint Ryan and Lee Ryan. Aunt Becky to Elizabeth Powell-Wozny. She is mourned by each member of her extended families, Whitney, Mroz, Ryan, and Gil.l Rebecca is the granddaughter of the late Arthur and Ivy Gill, Michael Ryan Sr and Evelyn Ryan.

While we grieve in private now we will plan a Celebration of Rebecca’s life in her favourite season, late spring. As Rebecca did, we will stop and smell every rose.

We give thanks for her life and the joy she brought to ours.

Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Iroquois.

Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



