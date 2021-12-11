Obituary – Edward Sloan

Peacefully at the Woodland Villa Nursing Home in Long Sault on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Ed Sloan of Morrisburg, age 80. Beloved companion of the late Angela Page. Ed is survived by his brother Richard of Iroquois, his sister Rosalie Mayhew of Iroquois, his daughter Stacey Sloan of Chesterville, his grandchildren Vanessa and Brianna, Angela’s daughter Jessica Page, Angela’s granddaughter Kendra, as well as nieces and nephews. Ed was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Olive Sloan, his sister Brenda Cholette and his brother Milton Sloan.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

St. John’s Anglican Cemetery, Iroquois

