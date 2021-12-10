Obituary – Donna Dowson

Life Member of R.C.L. Ladies Auxilliary

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, December 9, 2021, Donna Dowson (nee Thompson) of Morrisburg, age 79. Loving wife of George Dowson for over 60 years. Loving mother of Jamie Dowson (Crystal) of Morrisburg, Diana Boyd (Brent) of Boucks Hill and Ian Dowson (Rhonda) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Margo Markell (Ted) of Dundela and Randy Thompson (Bonnie) of Brinston. Donna will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Sarrah (Aaron), Caitlin (Othman), Ashley (Mitch), Cody (Josie), Kendra, Shawn, Mackenzie and her great-grandchildren Hunter, Jackson and Landon. Donna was predeceased by her parents Ken and Jean Thompson (nee Fader). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, December 14th from 11 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. A Legion Ladies Auxilliary service will be held on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Double vaccinations are required to attend. Inurnment will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

