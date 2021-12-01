This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Committee chair: The train is officially ours;
  • Santa’s big comeback;
  • COVID-19 numbers continue to increase;
  • Late season changes to Morrisburg street-scape project;
  • Youth COVID-19 vaccination clinic December 4 in Iroquois;
  • Editorial – Disturbing communication;
  • Morrisburg Jr. C Lions drop two at home;
  • Wheeler book launch supports train fundraiser;
  • St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage announces 2022 season;
