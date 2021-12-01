Obituary – Keith Barkley

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, November 29, 2021, Keith Barkley of Morrisburg, age 84. Beloved husband of the late Doris Barkley (nee De Guire). Dear father of Ray Barkley (Donna) of Commanda Lake and Nancy Morency (Serge) of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Gladys Garlough (Gordon) of Williamsburg and Hubert Barkley (Barbara) of Williamsburg. Dear brother-in-law of Edna Barkley of Morrisburg. Keith will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Nicole Byers (Jaime), Matthew Barkley, James Morency, Sarah Webb (Mitch), Rebecca Morency and his great-grandchildren Caleb Byers, Mason Byers and Madalyn Webb. Keith was predeceased by his brother Arnold Barkley. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Keith’s life will be held in the spring. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Old Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



