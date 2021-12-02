Obituary – Marion Casselman

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, November 30, 2021, Marion Casselman (nee Algire) of Winchester, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Basil Casselman. Loving mother of Carolyn Woods (Jack Cuss) of Aylmer, Marilyn Dillabough (Doug) of Aylmer, Wayne Casselman (Janice) of Barrhaven and Jack Casselman (Jeannie) of Williamsburg. Marion will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Tammy (Tom), Douglas (Kristy), Jeff, Pamela, Tabitha and her great-grandchildren Courtney, Brandon, Emma-Dea, Addison and Cameron. Marion was predeceased by her sister Marjorie Watson and her brother Roy Algire. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Double vaccinations are required to attend. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

