Obituary – Shirley O’Shaugnessy

Peacefully at Grey Bruce Health Services, Owen Sound on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in her 88th year. Shirley, beloved wife of the late Harold. Dear sister of Karen Holmden (Elwin Woolsey) of Morrisburg. Dear aunt of Christine (Tom), Cathy (Steven), Kellie (Troy), Danny (Zeba), Cindy (Mike), Monty (Becky), and Stewart (Cindy). She was predeceased by her children Marty, Victor and Christina and her sister Lorraine Cummings.

Funeral Arrangements

Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



