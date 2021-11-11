Obituary – Alice Hall

At the Cornwall Community Hospital on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Alice Hall (nee Smith) of Iroquois, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Walter Hall. Alice is survived by her niece Pat Hall-Beckstead (Glenn), her great-niece Kim Kirkwood, her great, great-niece Paige Kirkwood as well as other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Grace Langabeer and Evelyn Hunter and her brother Harold Smith.

Funeral Arrangements

A public funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday, November 15th at 11 a.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

