Obituary – Louis Bailey

Korean War Veteran

Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Friday, November 12, 2021, Louis Bailey of Morrisburg, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Theresa Bailey (nee Eichner). Loving father of Christine Bailey (Ernie Szpivak) of Williamstown, Pat Kelly (Dale) of Riverside Heights and Louise Van Moorsel (Jeff) of Glen Becker. Louis will be fondly remembered by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and three great, great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Leah Blakely, Edith Wood, Kay Hutt, Joyce Menard, Walter Bailey (Doreen), Liz Asselin (Jacques) and Ann Blair. Dear brother-in-law of Audrey Bailey. He was predeceased by his brother Norman Bailey. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private celebration of Louis’ life will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the South Dundas Cat Rescue or the South Dundas Animal Shelter would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit



