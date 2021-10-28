Obituary – Rosalina “Rose” Vanderspank

Peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital, on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Rose Vanderspank (nee Gelissen) of Iroquois at the age of 92. Dearly beloved wife of the late John Vanderspank. Loving mother of John Geraldine) Bill, Rosemary Vandersoank (Tom). Dear sister-in-law of Petra Vandentillaart of Metcalfe, Marietje Vanderspank, Joke Vanderspank, Mies Vanderspank, Toon Vanderspank Henk Simons all of Holland. Predeceased by her parent Jos and Lies Gelissen, an infant daughter Betty, her sister Mary Vandenburg, brothers; Carl, John, and Jo Gelissen. Loving grandmother of John Gerald (Amy), Amanda (Matt), Brandi (John), Jamie (Danielle) Cody, Jason (Karen), Leslie (Christine) and 14 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal on Monday, November 1, at 11am. Donations to Sacred Heart Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home Cardinal.Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

