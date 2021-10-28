Santa Claus parade returns to Morrisburg

SOUTH DUNDAS – Ho Ho Ho the Morrisburg Santa Parade is a go go go!

An October 8th letter to a municipal staffer contained information that is sure to bring holiday joy to an entire community this year.

Lori-Anne Davies announced in that letter that the Davies family is planning for the Morrisburg Santa Claus Parade to take place this year on December 4, 2021 at 11 a.m.

Forced to cancel in 2020 due to pandemic protocols and restrictions, the Davies’ hope that this announcement will get people thinking about and preparing their floats and costumes to make the parade’s return special.

In past years, several bands and other parade participants from Eastern Ontario and Montréal have attended. Last year COVID-19 restrictions prevented non-essential travel.

George Davies founded the Morrisburg Santa Claus Parade almost 30 years ago and since its inception it has remained one of the most popular and anticipated events of the season.

