Obituary – Lorna Lascelle

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, Lorna Lascelle (nee Strader) of Winchester, age 83. Loving wife of Ernie Lascelle. Loving mother of Almon Whitteker of Dundela, Lawrence “Tank” Whitteker of Dundela, Lynn Bissonnette (Richard) of Calgary, Gloria Barnhart (William) of Cornwall, Steven of Crysler and Heather Malyon (Greg) of Lancaster. Dear stepmother of Sherry Mark (Steven) of Parry Sound and Rick Lascelle (Darlene) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Edna Disheau of Whitby. Lorna will be fondly remembered by 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her son Bob Whitteker, her grandson Jamie Bissonnette, her parents Dwight and Grace Strader (nee McIntosh), her sisters Margaret Barkley, Anna Casselman-Nicolier and Jean Jensen and her brothers Ken, Glen, John and Willie Strader. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday, October 30th at 3 p.m. followed by cremation. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Dundela Cemetery

