SOUTH DUNDAS – If you live in Morrisburg or Williamsburg, be prepared for the power to go out Sunday morning (October 17).

Provincial utility company Hydro One is turning off electricity on its line that serves Rideau St. Lawrence Utilities customers in Williamsburg and Morrisburg at 8 a.m. Hydro One will be upgrading transmission infrastructure in the area.

RSL says the outage is beyond its control and says that electricity should be restored by 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

