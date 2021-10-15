Obituary – Gayle Hart

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Gayle Hart (Nee Lang) of Metcalfe, formerly of Riverside Heights, age 74. Beloved wife of the late Guy Hart. Loving mother of Bobby-Jack Hart (Tara) of South Mountain, Gary Hart (Doris) of Pidgeon Island and Mauri-Anne Guitard (Ben) of Metcalfe. Dear sister of Leslie Fisher (Jamie) of Smiths Falls, Sharon Turner (Shane) of McDonalds Corners and Stephanie Kolsters (Jack) of Almonte. Dear sister-in-law of Elaine Lang of Kemptville. Gayle will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Matt, Parker, Wade, John, Olivia, Sam and Sasha. She was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Peggy Lang and her brothers Bob and Glenn Lang. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Gayle’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery, Ingleside

