Obituary – Bob McRoberts

Peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday October 18, 2021, Bob McRoberts of Morrisburg, age 60. Beloved husband of the late Rhonda McRoberts (nee Marchand). Loving father of Rebecca Van Moorsel (Andrew) of Morrisburg and Scott McRoberts of Morrisburg. Dear son of Allen and Betty McRoberts (nee Robinson) of Winchester. Dear brother of Lloyd McRoberts (Muriel) of Winchester, Marlene McRoberts (Steve Roy) of Burnstown, Susan Smith (Paul) of Winchester and Heather McRoberts (Wayne Gillman) of Trenton. Bob will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Peyton and Maddison. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside funeral service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery in Chesterville on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

